Georgiev made 24 saves in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

Two of Buffalo's goals came with the man advantage, but the Avs responded with three power-play tallies of their own to hand Georgiev the victory. He's picked up seven wins in nine starts since the beginning of November, and on the season the 26-year-old netminder sports an 11-3-1 record with a 2.58 GAA and .922 save percentage.