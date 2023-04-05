Georgiev stopped 28 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Georgiev couldn't make a two-goal lead stand in the third period, but Nathan MacKinnon scored on a breakaway to secure the win in overtime. This was Georgiev's sixth win in his last eight outings. The 27-year-old netminder is up to 36-16-5 with a 2.54 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 57 appearances. The Avalanche clinched a playoff spot with this win, but they're still in contention for the top spot in the Central Division, so Georgiev's unlikely to get much rest just yet. They play in San Jose again Thursday.