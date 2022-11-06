Georgiev made 31 saves in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The score was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes, but Colorado took control of the game over the final two periods and Georgiev didn't falter. So far, the former Ranger has rewarded the Avalanche's decision to bring him in as the team's new No. 1 goalie in the offseason, going 6-1-1 in eight starts with a 2.61 GAA and an impressive .925 save percentage that would be the best mark of his career if he can keep it up.