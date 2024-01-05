Georgiev made 28 saves Thursday in a 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Georgiev played well, but his stats won't reflect it. He was especially dialled in during OT when he made some key saves, including on a breakaway by Matt Duchene. Georgiev continues to pace the NHL in wins with 21, and his 791 saves put him second overall. But his 2.93 GAA is 21st in the NHL for those with 15 games played or more, and his .897 is tied for 32nd among the same group. Georgiev is delivering on the ice for the Avs, who give him plenty of offensive support. But his fantasy production remains uneven and that can destroy a week for many managers.