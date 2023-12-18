Georgiev stopped 25 of 27 shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Georgiev was on the bench for the previous two games after getting pulled versus the Flames on Monday. With a back-to-back set over the weekend, Georgiev helped the Avalanche right the ship after Ivan Prosvetov struggled versus the Jets on Saturday. Georgiev had all the help he needed after the first period in this contest, though he allowed two goals to Tomas Hertl. For the season, Georgiev is 15-7-1 with a 2.96 GAA and an .89 save percentage through 24 starts. The Avalanche are back on the road for the next game Tuesday in Chicago.