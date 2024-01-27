Georgiev stopped 26 of 27 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Georgiev took advantage of a slumping opponent to continue his own success. The Avalanche built a 3-0 lead in the first period and the 27-year-old netminder had no trouble steering it home for his sixth win in eight outings. For the season, Georgiev is at 27-11-2 with a 2.91 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 41 appearances. The Avalanche don't play again until after the All-Star break when they begin a road trip Feb. 5 versus the Rangers.