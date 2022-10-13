Georgiev made 15 saves in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Georgiev wasn't at his best in his Avalanche debut, but he didn't need to be, as Colorado dominated play throughout and finished with a 35-17 edge in shots en route to a comfortable victory. The offseason acquisition will get a chance to establish himself as the starter in Colorado after being blocked by Igor Shesterkin on the Rangers, but Georgiev still needs to prove that he's starter material to hold off Pavel Francouz for playing time. If he can do so, Colorado's skilled group of skaters should carry Georgiev to plenty more easy wins.