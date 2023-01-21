Georgiev stopped 28 of 29 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Georgiev's lone misstep was an Elias Pettersson goal in the second period. This was Georgiev's third win in his last four outings, and it appears he's getting back on track after struggling initially coming back from the holiday break. The 26-year-old improved to 18-11-3 with a 2.64 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 32 appearances. Pavel Francouz is still likely to get the nod in Seattle on Saturday to complete the Avalanche's back-to-back set.