Georgiev allowed five goals on 27 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Arizona.

After holding the Coyotes to one goal through the first two periods, Georgiev imploded in the final frame, allowing three goals before Jack McBain tallied the game-winner in overtime. It's a brutal loss for the 27-year-old netminder, who'd gone 3-1-0 with a .916 save percentage in four starts prior to the holiday break. Overall, Georgiev is 17-8-2 with an .897 save percentage and 3.00 GAA on the season.