Georgiev made 32 saves in a 4-0 win over Washington on Saturday.
Georgiev was completely dialled in Saturday -- it was his first shutout this season. He's now 8-2-1 with a 2.45 GAA and .930 save percentage. Both he and Pavel Francouz are playing lights-out hockey lately, so the Avs are in great hands this season.
