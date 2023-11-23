Georgiev stopped 27 of 29 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Georgiev overcame his late collapse Monday versus the Predators, shutting the door in the third period as the Avalanche pulled away with the win Wednesday. This was his fourth win in his last five outings. Georgiev improved to 11-5-0 with a 3.01 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 16 starts. The 27-year-old netminder continues to be among the busiest in the league, though he'll likely start only one of the Avalanche's upcoming two games, either on the road at Minnesota on Friday or at home versus the Flames on Saturday.