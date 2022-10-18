Georgiev allowed three goals on 39 shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

The Wild put a lot more pucks on net than the Blackhawks did in Georgiev's first game of the year. He held his ground well and got plenty of support to pick up his second win in as many starts. The 26-year-old has given up five goals on 56 shots in those contests. Pavel Francouz lost his only start of the year so far, so Georgiev is making strides to solidifying the starting role. The Avalanche return home to host the Jets on Wednesday.