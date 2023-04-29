Georgiev will be stationed between the pipes for Friday's Game 6 tilt in Seattle, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Georgiev has allowed a combined six goals on 72 shots over the last two games, allowing the Kraken to take a 3-2 series lead. Overall, he's sporting a 3.03 GAA and a .906 save percentage through five playoff contests. The 27-year-old posted a .916 save percentage on the road during the regular season.