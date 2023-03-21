Georgiev will be stationed between the pipes at home against Chicago on Monday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Georgiev has allowed just eight total goals during his current four-game winning streak. He's improved to 31-14-5 with a 2.58 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 50 contests. The 27-year-old allowed two goals on 17 shots in a win against Chicago on Oct. 12.