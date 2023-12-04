Georgiev stopped 34 of 37 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kings. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Georgiev gave up a pair of goals in a 56-second span in the third period, which ended up deciding the close game. This was Georgiev's second loss in a row, his second multi-game skid of the year after losing three straight from Oct. 26-Nov. 4. The 27-year-old has a strong 13-6-1 record, but it comes with a rather pedestrian 2.90 GAA and a .900 save percentage over a league-high 20 starts. The Avalanche play their third game in four days when they host the Ducks on Tuesday.