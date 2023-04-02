Georgiev saved 26 of 28 shots in a 5-2 victory over Dallas on Saturday.

Both of the goals Georgiev surrendered were scored during Dallas power plays. He's been on a roll, winning eight of his last 10 contests, and the goaltender has allowed just 21 goals in that span. Georgiev is 35-16-5 with a 2.52 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 56 appearances in 2022-23.