Georgiev stopped 18 of 21 shots in a 4-3 victory over Nashville on Friday.

Georgiev was beaten by Kiefer Sherwood in the first period and allowed two goals on eight shots in the second frame, but the Avalanche provided him with enough support to hand him his sixth win over his last seven outings. Georgiev has finished the campaign with a 40-16-6 record, 2.53 GAA and .918 save percentage in 62 contests. He'll probably be in net Tuesday for Game 1 of Colorado's first-round series versus Seattle.