Georgiev posted a 28-save shutout in Monday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Georgiev emphatically stretched his winning streak to five games, matching his longest of the season. He gave the inexperienced Blackhawks little to work with in this game, and he's now allowed just two goals over his last three contests. For the season, the 27-year-old has five shutouts, a 32-14-5 record, a 2.53 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 51 contests. Georgiev should be back between the pipes for Wednesday's home game versus the struggling Penguins.