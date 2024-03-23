Georgiev stopped 23 of 24 shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Georgiev extended his winning streak to five games, a span in which he has given up only nine goals on 138 shots. He gave up the first goal Friday to Damon Severson before settling in and letting the Avalanche's offense do the rest. Georgiev is up to 36-15-3 with a 2.80 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 55 appearances this season. The Avalanche host the Penguins on Sunday.