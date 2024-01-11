Georgiev posted a 25-save shutout in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Georgiev has won six of his last seven outings, allowing one goal or less in three of those games. His shutout Wednesday was his second of the season and the 15th of his career. He improved to 23-9-2 with a 2.88 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 35 appearances. The Avalanche continue to lean on Georgiev heavily due to inconsistent play from Ivan Prosvetov in the backup role. The Avalanche begin a five-game road trip Saturday in Toronto.