Georgiev kicked out 19 of 20 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory over Montreal on Wednesday.

Georgiev was beaten by Anthony Richard just 1:48 into the game, but he was perfect after that. He's won three straight contests while surrendering just two markers. The 26-year-old's 14-6-2 with a 2.39 GAA and .924 save percentage in 22 games in 2022-23.