Georgiev turned aside 36 of 39 shots during a 6-3 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday.

Georgiev is growing accustomed to being overworked. In five of his seven starts, the 26-year-old netminder has faced at least 35 shots, including a season-high 46 against the Rangers on Oct. 25. Georgiev (5-1-1) was most effective against the Blue Jackets' power-play units during the NHL Global Series contest, turning aside 12 of 13 shots. The Avalanche, who face the Blue Jackets again Saturday, are playing in their fourth of 13 back-to-back matchups this season. Including Friday's win, they are a combined 3-4-0 in the short series.