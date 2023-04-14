Georgiev allowed two goals on 20 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over Winnipeg.

Georgiev allowed a pair of goals in the second period while stopping 18 shots in the Colorado victory. The 27-year-old netminder ended the year with six consecutive starts without a regulation loss, going 5-0-1 in that span. Georgiev will likely be on the bench for Friday's season finale in Nashville. He'll finish a solid first season with the Avalanche with a 39-16-6 record, a .919 save percentage and a 2.52 GAA.