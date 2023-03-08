Georgiev stopped all 13 shots he faced in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

Georgiev ended a two-game skid, and he didn't have to work all that hard to do it. The 27-year-old picked up his 12th career shutout, and it was his fourth goose egg of the season. He's up to 27-13-5 with a 2.60 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 45 starts this season. The Avalanche continue their homestand Thursday versus the Kings.