Georgiev turned aside 25 of 26 shots in a 3-1 win against Nashville on Saturday.
Mikko Rantanen scored at 8:38 of the second period to give the Avalanche a 1-0 edge. Georgiev never surrendered that lead. He snapped his four-game losing streak, bringing him up to 12-6-2 with a 2.59 GAA and .920 save percentage in 20 contests this season.
