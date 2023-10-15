Georgiev stopped 20 of 21 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Sharks.

Georgiev earned his 100th career win Saturday, but it didn't look like he would for most of the game. He gave up a goal to Thomas Bordeleau in the first period, and Mackenzie Blackwood came within 1:26 of making that stand for a Sharks victory before Cale Makar tied the game. Georgiev has won both of his outings this season, allowing just three goals on 57 shots. The 27-year-old should continue to see plenty of playing time. The Avalanche wrap up their season-opening three-game road trip in Seattle on Tuesday.