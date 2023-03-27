Georgiev turned aside 27 shots in regulation and overtime and all seven shootout attempts he faced in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

After a scoreless first period, Colorado handed Georgiev a 2-0 lead in the second and a 3-2 lead in the third, but he let Arizona creep back into the game each time. The 27-year-old was unbeatable in the shootout though, giving him his seventh win in his last eight starts. Georgiev has doubled his prior career high with 34 wins on the season, putting him second in the NHL behind Linus Ullmark's 36.