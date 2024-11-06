Georgiev is set to start on the road against Winnipeg on Thursday, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

Georgiev has a 1-4-0 record, 4.62 GAA and .822 save percentage in six appearances with the Avalanche in 2024-25. He last played Oct. 28, stopping 21 of 24 shots en route to a 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks. Georgiev's next adversary is about difficult as there can be -- the Jets are 12-1-0 and lead the league offensively with 4.77 goals per game.