Georgiev is slated to start on the road against Vancouver on Friday, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.
Georgiev stopped 34 of 35 shots in a 4-1 victory against Calgary on Wednesday. He has a 17-11-3 record, 2.69 GAA and .916 save percentage in 31 contests this season. The Canucks have lost five of their last six games, which has brought down their record to 18-23-3.
More News
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Makes 34 saves to beat Flames•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Gives up five goals in loss•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Steady enough for comeback win•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Starting again Saturday•