Georgiev is slated to start on the road against Vancouver on Friday, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Georgiev stopped 34 of 35 shots in a 4-1 victory against Calgary on Wednesday. He has a 17-11-3 record, 2.69 GAA and .916 save percentage in 31 contests this season. The Canucks have lost five of their last six games, which has brought down their record to 18-23-3.