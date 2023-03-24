Georgiev will get the home crease versus Arizona on Friday, Jesse Montano of DNVR Sports reports.
Georgiev has been outstanding this season, going 32-15-5 with a 2.56 GAA and .919 save percentage. All three stats are career highs, as are his five shutouts in 2022-23. Georgiev will face the Coyotes, who are 27th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.78 goals per contest.
