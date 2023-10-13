Georgiev will start on the road against San Jose on Saturday, per Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey.
Georgiev saved 34 of 36 shots in a 5-2 victory over LA on Wednesday. He was 3-0 with a 1.64 GAA and a .925 save percentage in three starts against the Sharks last year.
