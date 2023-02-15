Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said Georgiev will start Wednesday against the Wild, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Bednar simply responded "yeah" when asked after Tuesday's shootout loss to Tampa Bay if Georgiev would start Wednesday. Back-to-backs are not ideal, but the Avalanche are operating without backup netminder Pavel Francouz. This will be the first back-to-back this season for Georgiev.