Georgiev will start on the road against LA on Wednesday, per Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette.

Georgiev recorded a 40-16-6 record, 2.53 GAA and .918 save percentage in 62 contests with the Avalanche last season. He faced the Kings three times over that span, posting a 1-1-1 record, 3.60 GAA and .888 save percentage. Justus Annunen will serve as Georgiev's understudy Wednesday.