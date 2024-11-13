Georgiev is expected to be between the pipes for Wednesday's home game against the Kings, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.
Georgiev has picked up wins in his last two starts, turning aside 55 of 61 shots (.902 save percentage) during that time. He'll attempt to maintain his momentum with a third consecutive home start Wednesday.
