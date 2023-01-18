Georgiev is expected to start on the road against Calgary on Wednesday, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Georgiev has a 16-11-3 record, 2.75 GAA and .914 save percentage in 30 starts this season. He's surrendered at least three goals in six of his last seven contests. Calgary is tied for 19th offensively with 3.09 goals per game in 2022-23.