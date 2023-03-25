Georgiev saved 17 of 18 shots in a 3-1 win over Arizona on Friday.

Georgiev allowed a goal on eight shots in the first period, but he only faced 10 shots the rest of the way, and the Avalanche provided him with enough offensive support to get the win. Georgiev's up to 33-15-5 with a 2.51 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 53 appearances this season. He's won six of his last seven outings while allowing just 13 markers on 180 shots in that span.