Georgiev will defend the home crease against the Rangers on Friday.

Georgiev will face his ex-Rangers teammates for the second time this season as he was sensational in New York on Oct. 25, stopping 44 shots in a 3-2 victory. Georgiev has slumped of late, giving up four or more goals in each of his last four starts. He is 11-5-1 with a 2.76 GAA and a .918 save percentage. The Rangers enter the game on a two-game winning streak, scoring 11 times in the two wins.