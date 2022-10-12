Georgiev will protect the home goal during Wednesday's game versus the Blackhawks, NHL.com reports.

Georgiev was excellent in his final taste of preseason action last Wednesday against the Stars, turning aside 32 of 33 shots en route to a 2-1 win. The 26-year-old netminder will try to secure his first victory as a member of the Avalanche in a favorable home matchup with a Chicago team that averaged just 2.60 goals per game last campaign, 29th in the NHL.