Georgiev will guard the road goal Saturday against Dallas, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports.

Georgiev has won his past five outings, including a 31-save shutout against Vegas on Monday. He has a 26-12-4 record this season with a 2.57 GAA and a .922 save percentage. The Stars rank 14th in the league this campaign with 3.24 goals per game.