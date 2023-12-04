Georgiev will get the starting nod in Los Angeles on Sunday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

After rattling off three straight wins, Georgiev coughed up four goals in an overtime loss to Arizona on Thursday. The 27-year-old fell to 13-5-1 with a pedestrian 2.89 GAA and .897 save percentage through 19 appearances. Since the start of November, Georgiev has registered an .883 save percentage.