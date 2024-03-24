Georgiev will patrol the home crease Sunday against Pittsburgh.
Georgiev has stopped 129 of 138 shots for a .935 save percentage during his five-game winning streak. Through 55 games played this campaign, he has earned a 36-15-3 record with a 2.80 GAA and a .902 save percentage. The Penguins rank 24th in the league this season with 2.88 goals per contest.
