Georgiev will guard the road goal Saturday against Philadelphia, per the NHL media site.

Georgiev has lost his past two outings, surrendering eight goals on 64 shots. Through 38 games played this season, he has supplied a 24-11-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.95 GAA and an .895 save percentage. The Flyers rank 25th in the league with 2.91 goals per contest this campaign.