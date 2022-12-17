Georgiev will defend the home goal against Nashville on Saturday, Brennan Vogt of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Georgiev has mostly struggled over the last six games, giving up 21 goals on 170 shots, going 1-4-1. Overall his statistics have been strong, as he is 11-6-2 with a 2.67 GAA and a .918 save percentage. Georgiev will face the Predators, who have scored only 71 goals in 28 games, second-worst in the NHL.