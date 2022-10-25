Georgiev was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports, indicating he will start on the road against the Rangers on Tuesday.

Georgiev spent five seasons with the Rangers prior to being traded to the Avalanche in the summer. He will face his former teammates for the first time and is coming off a 33-save performance in last Saturday's 3-2 win over Vegas. Georgiev has a 3-0-1 record to begin the 2022-23 season.