Georgiev will defend the road net Monday against the Rangers, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Georgiev has stopped 85 of 92 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has supplied a 27-11-2 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.91 GAA and an .898 save percentage through a league-leading 41 games played. The Rangers rank 12th in the league with 3.27 goals per contest this campaign.