Georgiev will tend the road goal Tuesday versus the Sharks, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports.
Georgiev has won five of his last seven games, allowing just 14 goals over that span. He'll have a favorable matchup for this outing, though the Sharks have been better of late with a three-game winning streak entering Tuesday.
