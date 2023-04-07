Georgiev will guard the road goal versus the Sharks on Thursday, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.
Georgiev just beat the Sharks 4-3 in overtime Tuesday, and he'll get another look against them Thursday. The 27-year-old has won four of his last five outings, allowing 12 goals over that span. He's a strong fantasy play Thursday thanks to the favorable matchup.
