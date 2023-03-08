Georgiev will guard the home goal versus the Sharks on Tuesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Georgiev has lost his last two appearances, allowing eight goals on a combined 54 shots versus the Stars and the Kraken over the weekend. He'll have a much better matchup on tap for Tuesday, as the Sharks have won just one of their last six games.
