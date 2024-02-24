Georgiev will protect the home crease Saturday against the Maple Leafs, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Georgiev has stopped 75 of 82 shots during his three-game winning streak. In 47 appearances this season, he has earned a 30-13-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.90 GAA and an .899 save percentage. Toronto ranks first in the league this campaign with 3.68 goals per contest.