Georgiev will protect the home crease Saturday against the Maple Leafs, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.
Georgiev has stopped 75 of 82 shots during his three-game winning streak. In 47 appearances this season, he has earned a 30-13-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.90 GAA and an .899 save percentage. Toronto ranks first in the league this campaign with 3.68 goals per contest.
More News
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Stifles Vancouver in win•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Makes 27 saves in win•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Guarding goal Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Hangs on for win•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Slated to start•