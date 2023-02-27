Georgiev will patrol the home crease Monday against Vegas, Avalanche freelance writer Adrian Dater reports.

Georgiev is coming off a 28-save performance in Saturday's 4-1 win over Calgary. He has won his past four outings to lift his 2022-23 record to 25-12-4. In 41 appearances this season, Georgiev has a 2.63 GAA and a .920 save percentage. The Golden Knights rank 14th in the league this year with 3.20 goals per game.